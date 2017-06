GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Martin Frk scored the game-winning goal with 7:19 to play in the game to give the Grand Rapids Griffins a 4-3 win in game 6, clinching the Calder Cup.

Grand Rapids trailed 3-2 after 40 minutes but got a goal from Tyler Bertuzzi to tie it early in the 3rd before Frk’s game-winner.

The Griffins are Calder Cup Champions for the second time in franchise history, also beating Syracuse for the cup in 2013.