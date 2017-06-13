Man arrested for firing gun, hitting Enbridge boat on Kalamazoo River

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Battle Creek man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at two Enbridge Energy employees on the Kalamazoo River.

The Calhoun County Sheriff says the incident happened Monday afternoon at about 5:00pm on the Kalamazoo River near the 8000 block of G Drive North. The employees told deputies that their boat had been hit twice by gunshots. The men were not hurt.

Deputies found the 41-year-old man nearby. He was found to be intoxicated, according to deputies and had been allegedly firing a gun along the riverbank without a proper backstop. He was also in violation of a personal protection order which did not allow him to possess a firearm.

The man was arrested for Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Possessing a Firearm in Violation of a Personal Protection Order. His name has not yet been released.