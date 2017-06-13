One person dead in crash in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – One person is dead after a crash Tuesday morning in Battle Creek.

Police tell FOX 17 the crash happened just before 8:00am at Battle Creek Avenue and Meachem Avenue.

Police say the vehicle was going eastbound between 75 and 100 mph when it hit a concrete wall where Battle Creek Avenue ends. The car was heavily damaged and also caught fire.

Police say they believe the crash was an intention act and not accidental.

