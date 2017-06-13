One person dead in crash in Battle Creek

Posted 9:49 AM, June 13, 2017

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – One person is dead after a crash Tuesday morning in Battle Creek.

Police tell FOX 17 the crash happened just before 8:00am at Battle Creek Avenue and Meachem Avenue.

Police say the vehicle was going eastbound between 75 and 100 mph when it hit a concrete wall where Battle Creek Avenue ends. The car was heavily damaged and also caught fire.

Police say they believe the crash was an intention act and not accidental.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

