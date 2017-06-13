Panther found dead in southwest Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - APRIL 03: A 2-year-old Florida panther is released into the wild by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) on April 3, 2013 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The panther and its sister had been raised at the White Oak Conservation Center since they were 5 months old. The FWC rescued the two panthers as kittens in September 2011 in northern Collier County after their mother was found dead. The panther is healthy and has grown to a size that should prepare him for life in the wild. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A necropsy is planned to determine how a panther died in Florida.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that the cat’s body was found on Sunday in Golden Gate Estates in Collier County in southwest Florida. The animal’s age, sex and cause of death weren’t immediately known. The remains will be taken to a center in Gainesville for the necropsy.
A total of 14 Florida panthers have been found dead in 2017, with 10 road fatalities.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire southeastern United States, but only about 230 remain in the wild.