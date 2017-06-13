Plainfield Twp water department asking customers to not use sprinklers

PLAINFIELD TWP, Mich. — Customers of the Plainfield Township Water Department are asked to not run their sprinklers until further notice because of a power outage at the water plant.

Water plant superintendent Don Petrovich says there was a power outage at the plant earlier Monday, leaving only half the facility functioning late Monday night with a limited water supply.

The plant should be running at 100% capacity again late Tuesday afternoon, Petrovich said. As a precaution, the plant is asking customers to use less water by not turning on their sprinklers.

The Plainfield Township Water Department provides water to over 40,000 residents located in Plainfield Township, Alpine Township, portions of Grand Rapids Township, Algoma Township, as well as a small part of the city of Walker.