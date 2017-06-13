× Police: distracted driver crosses center line, collides with oncoming vehicle

SILVER CREEK TWP., Mich. — A man distracted by his cell phone on Indian Lake Road near School Street in Cass County crossed the center line, hitting an oncoming vehicle.

According to police, 58-year-old Bradley K. Richard was traveling northbound when his vehicle collided with another vehicle. The crash injured Katerina Suzann Evans who was the passenger in the oncoming car.

34-year-old Robert Alan Krukowski Jr. from Dowagiac, the driver of the southbound vehicle, wasn’t injured during the incident.

Evans, a 19-year-old from Dowagiac, was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.