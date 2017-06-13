Live – Attorney General Jeffrey Sessions testimony before Senate Intelligence Committee

Sessions denies 3rd meeting with Russians

Posted 3:10 PM, June 13, 2017, by

Attorney General Jeff Sessions arrives to testify during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 13, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) —  Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he did not have third meeting with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

His impassioned response came after Senate Democrats raised questions about whether Sessions privately met with Sergey Kislyak at an April 2016 foreign policy event at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington. Sessions says he was there for a speech by then-candidate Donald Trump and members of Sessions’ staff were also in attendance.

But he says he does not recall any private meetings or conversations with Russian officials at that event.

Sessions in March stepped aside from the federal investigation into contacts between Russia and the presidential campaign after acknowledging that he had met twice last year with Kislyak.

