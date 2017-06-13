Simple Swaps: Using Fresh Berries

Blueberry BBQ Sauce
Ingredients:
2 cups fresh blueberries
¾ cup low sodium ketchup
½ cup cider vinegar
½ cup packed light brown sugar
1 tablespoon light molasses
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
Preparation:
- Combine blueberries, ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar, molasses, chili powder and black pepper in medium saucepan
- Stir in ½ cup water
- Bring the mixture to a boil over high heat, stirring constantly
- Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally until sauce is slightly thickened and chunky
- Cool to room temperature then refrigerate until ready to use
Berry Tart
Ingredients for the crust:
1 cup raw almonds
1 cup oat flour
3 Tbsp coconut oil (melted)
2 Tbsp organic honey
1 Tsp ground cinnamon
Ingredients for the filling:
2 cups of vanilla Siggi’s (any fat level will work)
¼ cup blackberries
¼ cup blueberries
¼ cup raspberries
Preparation:
- Place 1 cup of almonds into the food processor and pulse until crumbles appear. Takes 15-30 seconds.
- Add oat flour and pulse for 5-10 seconds to combine.
- Add melted coconut oil, honey, and cinnamon to food processor. Pulse until mixture is crumbly and holds together when pressed with your fingers.
- Grease the 6-inch pie pans with melted coconut oil.
- Press crust mixture into pie pans to form a nice even crust on the bottom and sides.
- Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for approximately 15 minutes.
- Remove crust from oven and let cool. The texture of the crust should be crumbly.
- When crust is cooled, fill with vanilla Siggi’s yogurt.
- Top with all three berries.
- Serve and share
Berry Salsa
Ingredients:
1 cup raspberries
1 cup blueberries
1 cup blackberries, cut in half
1 cup strawberries, chopped
¼ cup red onion, chopped
¼ cup cilantro, chopped
1 Tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon cider vinegar
¼ cup honey
1 teaspoon lime juice
Preparation:
1.In medium bowl combine raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, red onion, and cilantro. Lightly toss.
2.In a small mixing bowl combine sugar, vinegar, honey and lime juice. Mix will and pour over berry mixture.
3.Serve right away.
4.Serve with cinnamon tortilla chips.
Strawberry Pizza
Ingredients:
1 (16 ounce) large flatbread or Naan style bread (or 1 pound homemade pizza dough, rolled out and prebaked at 400 degrees for 10 minutes)
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 cup fresh Strawberries, sliced
6 ounces fresh Mozzarella, sliced
⅓ cup crumbled feta cheese
1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves, minced
1½ cups fresh arugula
2 tablespoons good quality balsamic vinegar
Preparation:
1.Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
2.Brush the flatbread with olive oil. Spread out the slices of mozzarella evenly over the flatbread or pre-cooked dough. Spread the strawberries over the cheese and sprinkle with the feta and rosemary.
3.Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbly.
4.Top with arugula and drizzle with balsamic vinegar.