Simple Swaps: Using Fresh Berries

Blueberry BBQ Sauce

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh blueberries

¾ cup low sodium ketchup

½ cup cider vinegar

½ cup packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon light molasses

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Preparation:

Combine blueberries, ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar, molasses, chili powder and black pepper in medium saucepan Stir in ½ cup water Bring the mixture to a boil over high heat, stirring constantly Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally until sauce is slightly thickened and chunky Cool to room temperature then refrigerate until ready to use

Berry Tart

Ingredients for the crust:

1 cup raw almonds

1 cup oat flour

3 Tbsp coconut oil (melted)

2 Tbsp organic honey

1 Tsp ground cinnamon

Ingredients for the filling:

2 cups of vanilla Siggi’s (any fat level will work)

¼ cup blackberries

¼ cup blueberries

¼ cup raspberries

Preparation:

Place 1 cup of almonds into the food processor and pulse until crumbles appear. Takes 15-30 seconds. Add oat flour and pulse for 5-10 seconds to combine. Add melted coconut oil, honey, and cinnamon to food processor. Pulse until mixture is crumbly and holds together when pressed with your fingers. Grease the 6-inch pie pans with melted coconut oil. Press crust mixture into pie pans to form a nice even crust on the bottom and sides. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for approximately 15 minutes. Remove crust from oven and let cool. The texture of the crust should be crumbly. When crust is cooled, fill with vanilla Siggi’s yogurt. Top with all three berries. Serve and share

Berry Salsa

Ingredients:

1 cup raspberries

1 cup blueberries

1 cup blackberries, cut in half

1 cup strawberries, chopped

¼ cup red onion, chopped

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

1 Tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon cider vinegar

¼ cup honey

1 teaspoon lime juice

Preparation:

1.In medium bowl combine raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, red onion, and cilantro. Lightly toss.

2.In a small mixing bowl combine sugar, vinegar, honey and lime juice. Mix will and pour over berry mixture.

3.Serve right away.

4.Serve with cinnamon tortilla chips.

Strawberry Pizza

Ingredients:

1 (16 ounce) large flatbread or Naan style bread (or 1 pound homemade pizza dough, rolled out and prebaked at 400 degrees for 10 minutes)

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 cup fresh Strawberries, sliced

6 ounces fresh Mozzarella, sliced

⅓ cup crumbled feta cheese

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves, minced

1½ cups fresh arugula

2 tablespoons good quality balsamic vinegar

Preparation:

1.Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2.Brush the flatbread with olive oil. Spread out the slices of mozzarella evenly over the flatbread or pre-cooked dough. Spread the strawberries over the cheese and sprinkle with the feta and rosemary.

3.Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbly.

4.Top with arugula and drizzle with balsamic vinegar.