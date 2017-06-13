West Michigan Chalk Art Festival will transform sidewalks into artwork this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Artists from all over West Michigan will be coloring the sidewalks of Tanger Outlet Mall at the West Michigan Chalk Art Festival this weekend.

Adults, children, families, businesses and organizations can enter the art competition to show their creativity and skill for a chance to win prize money. The top four artists in the adult category will win cash prizes, with the first place winner receiving $1000.

There's also a youth competition for ages 12 to 17, with cash prizes for the top four contestants ranging from $25 to $100.

Other rewards and cash prizes will be given out for categories such as the Public Vote, Best Photo Rendition, Best Use of Color and more.

Registration ranges between $35 and $40. For those that don't want to enter in the art competition, spectators are free to roam Tanger Outlet Mall to view all the art, and vote for their favorite.

The West Michigan Art Festival is happening on June 16 and 17. For more information on the event, visit wmcaf.com.

2016 first place winner, Rich Francisco, drew on our patio to show off what kind of art can be seen at the West Michigan Chalk Art Festival. Watch the full time lapse video on our Facebook page!