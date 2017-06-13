Woman faces charges for allegedly stabbing boyfriend with screwdriver

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A preliminary exam was adjourned on Monday for a woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend with a screwdriver.

Senta Marlice Staffney was originally arraigned May 27 on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The 51-year-old has a history of convictions dating back to 1992.

In August 2013 she was sentenced to six months in jail with 18 months probation after a drunken dispute where Staffney allegedly bit off another woman’s finger. The two were fighting over a cigarette and fifty cents.

Steffney is currently at the Muskegon County Jail on a $10,000 bound. She is expected to be in court again June 26.