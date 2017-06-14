3 Michigan congressmen at baseball field during shooting

DETROIT (AP) — Three Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation were among lawmakers who were practicing baseball when a gunman opened fire at the field in suburban Washington.
U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop gave an eyewitness account Wednesday to Detroit radio station WWJ. He says many more people would have been shot if security staff hadn’t returned fire.
Bishop says he was at home plate when the gunman approached with a rifle. U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot. Bishop says Scalise was a “sitting duck” on second base.
Bishop says fellow Michigan Republicans John Moolenaar and Jack Bergman were at the field. They weren’t hurt.