3 Michigan congressmen at baseball field during shooting

DETROIT (AP) — Three Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation were among lawmakers who were practicing baseball when a gunman opened fire at the field in suburban Washington.

This morning, Rep. Moolenaar attended baseball practice. He was uninjured in the shooting. Please keep those injured in your prayers. — Rep. John Moolenaar (@RepMoolenaar) June 14, 2017

U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop gave an eyewitness account Wednesday to Detroit radio station WWJ. He says many more people would have been shot if security staff hadn’t returned fire.

Bishop says he was at home plate when the gunman approached with a rifle. U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot. Bishop says Scalise was a “sitting duck” on second base.

I was on scene, but I'm blessed to be safe, and I want to thank the security forces who were so quick to respond. They're the heroes here. — Rep. Jack Bergman (@RepJackBergman) June 14, 2017

Bishop says fellow Michigan Republicans John Moolenaar and Jack Bergman were at the field. They weren’t hurt.