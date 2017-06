WASHINGTON (AP) — A government official says the suspect in the Virginia shooting that injured Rep. Steve Scalise and several others has been identified as an Illinois man named James. T. Hodgkinson.

The official was not authorized to discuss an investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Hodgkinson has reportedly died after being shot by Capitol Police who were also at the baseball practice.

The FBI and local law enforcement officials say they haven’t identified a motive.