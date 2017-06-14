Local medical supply company releases ransomware warning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A local medical supply company has informed its patients of a potential cyber breach.

Airway Oxygen, Inc. sent letters to customers this week notifying them of the potential breach. The letter says an “unidentified criminal” had gained access to the company’s infrastructure and had installed ransomware, a type of malware designed to keep the user from getting to their data. The company says they were learned of the breach on April 18.

The company says that there is no indication that health information of customers was accessed, but they are recommending customers to watch for fraud and to place fraud alerts with a consumer reporting company like Equifax, TransUnion, or Experian.

The company says they are taking steps to secure their internal systems against further intrusions and they have reported the incident to the FBI.