Medical Examiner: 4-year-old boy's death is a homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Medical Examiner has determined that the four year old boy found dead in Gaines Township Tuesday died from trauma to his abdomen.

Giovanni Meijas was found dead in a mobile home in Gaines Township Tuesday. The medical examiner says that the boy’s death was a homicide and that there were several older injuries found on the boy that were in various stages of healing.

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday and remains in the Kent County jail. His name is not being released until formal charges are made by the Kent Count Prosecutor. The sheriff’s department says that if charges are authorized, the man will likely be arraigned on Thursday.