Meijer LPGA Classic set to start Thursday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The 4th Meijer Classic is ready to get underway Thursday morning at Blythefield Country Club with tee times starting at 7:15 a.m..

Defending champion Sei Young Kim has 3 top ten's a win so far this season and is excited about defending.

Lydia Ko spent the last 85 weeks as the number one player in the world, this week she is number 2, Ariya Jutanugarn is now the top-ranked player in the world.

One of the featured groups out Thursday morning is Ko, Lexi Thompson and Michelle Wie teeing off at 8:32 a.m. on the number 10.