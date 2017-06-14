Michelle Wie enjoying good season, hopes to continue at Meijer Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Michelle Wie missed 13 cuts in 2016 and had just one Top 10 finish on the LPGA Tour. Those days seem to be behind her this season as she has four Top 10 finishes, including a pair of Top 5ss in her last three starts.

This week she is in the field at the Meijer Classic at Blythefield Country Club, hoping to continue her good play.

"Grand Rapids, I love it. There is a lot of great food spots, great golf courses, and the crowds are amazing here. And I am really excited to be back," Wie said Tuesday. "I am excited to play."