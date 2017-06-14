Power outage planned for parts of Oceana County Wednesday night

SHELBY, Mich. – 1,170 Consumers Energy customers in Oceana County will be without power for about two hours tonight due to a repair to an electrical substation.

Consumers Energy says that the repair needs to be made in order to repair damaged equipment which could cause a larger outage is left unattended.

The outage will begin at about 9:00pm. The area affected is bordered by Fillmore Street to the north, Grant Road to the south, 64th Avenue to the west and 112th Avenue to the east.

The company says they normally send out postcards to customers in advance, but that this repair came about urgently.

You can track the outage online at the Consumers Energy Outage Map.