× WMU grad with ties to local lawmakers among Virginia shooting victims

MICHIGAN — A Western Michigan University graduate and former legislative assistant to U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg is among five people who were shot during a congressional baseball practice session outside of Washington early Wednesday morning.

Matt Mika, who earned his Master’s from Western Michigan in 2004 after graduating from Adrian College in 2001, was the “most seriously injured,” Sen. Jeff Flake told CNN. He is currently a lobbyist with Tyson Foods, CNN reports.

Mika’s online LinkedIn profile shows he has worked for several Michigan lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg and U.S. Rep. Dave Camp.

Walberg issued the following statement regarding Mika:

“Matt Mika was a former staff member during my first term in Congress and has remained a close friend ever since. Matt is a graduate of Adrian College, and as a former baseball player, he was volunteering at this morning’s practice to help the congressional team get ready for the game. This is deeply personal and Sue and I are praying for Matt as he receives medical attention. We are also praying and wish a speedy recovery for my friend Congressman Steve Scalise, the heroic Capitol Police officers, and everyone affected by this horrible shooting.”

Mika’s family, through a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, said he’d been shot multiple times and remained in critical condition: