Comstock Fire Chief dies while responding to unknown accident

Posted 4:13 AM, June 15, 2017, by , Updated at 04:14AM, June 15, 2017

PHOTO COURTESY OF FACEBOOK

COMSTOCK,  Mich. — Comstock Fire and Rescue Chief Edward Switalski died late Wednesday night after he was struck by a vehicle on eastbound I-94.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department and the Comstock Fire and Rescue Department responded to the report of an unknown accident around 9:30 p.m. near the 81-mile marker on I-94 in Comstock Township.

While standing by his rescue vehicle, Switalski was struck by a passing vehicle.  Responders on the scene attempted to resuscitate Switalski but were unsuccessful. He died on scene.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital for injuries, and their status is unknown at this time.

In a press release from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the department “wishes to extend their sincere condolences to the Switalski family and the Comstock Fire Department in their tragic loss.”

The incident is still under investigation.

