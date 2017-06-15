Events and swag celebrating Dad at Grand Rapids Harley Davidson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From fun summer events to spoiling dad this Father's Day, Grand Rapids Harley Davidson has everyone covered.

Josh, Ben, and Brooks stopped by the Fox 17 Patio to show off some of their Harley Davidson equipment and merchandise that dad or any other motorcycle enthusiast will love.

To celebrate summer, Grand Rapids Harley Davidson will be hosting various Bike Nights throughout the summer. On June 15 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., they'll be having Blues & BBQ Bike Night with live music by the Larry Mack Band. There will also be $2 brews from American Badass Brewing, food by Scott's Pig Roast, and a chance to win a brand new Sportster 883.

On June 17 they'll be celebrating Father's Day with their "Dad to the Bone" Open House. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be hot dogs, sno-cones, and a photo shoot opportunity for dad and the family to take a picture with their favorite motorcycle. There will also be yard games and crafts for the kids.

Grand Rapids Harley Davidson is located at 2977 Corporate Grove Drive in Hudsonville.

For more information on their events and merchandise, visit grandrapidsharley.com.