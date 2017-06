HOPKINS TWP., Mich. — Multiple units are on the scene of a large barn fire that ignited overnight in Hopkins Township.

Crews responded to the report just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning, and are now saying that the 80-by-120-foot barn is a total loss.

According to officials on scene, due to the roof of the structure collapsing it is unclear if any livestock was lost or injured during this incident.

Stay with FOX 17 online and on air for all the latest updates.