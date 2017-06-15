Live: Medical care and more provided for players at the Meijer LPGA Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When 140 of the world's best female golfers gather in one place for the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, that's a lot of people who frequently travel and don't have easy access to hotels or medical care.

Leigh Ann talked to one of the physicians on site at the Meijer LPGA Classic, and discussed what kinds of services they provide for the players.

The Meijer LPGA Classic is happening at Blythefield Country Club until June 18.

Daily tickets cost $10 and weekly tickets cost $25, kids 17 and under get in free with a ticketed adult. On Father's Day, dads get in for free with the purchase of another adult ticket.

Grand Taste starts on June 16 with tickets costing $30 for adults and $10 for kids. A full weekend pass is $60 for adults and $20 for kids.

To purchase tickets, visit MeijerLPGAClassic.com.