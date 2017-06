Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A local non-profit is counting the days to its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Lori's Voice Walk for the Challenged is happening this Saturday at the Berlin Raceway in Marne. Money raised will go to help the lives of neuromuscular and other degenerative diseases by providing social and educational opportunities.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the walk ending at 11 a.m.