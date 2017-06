Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich -- Grandville senior Ellie Muilenberg struck out 9 and allowed just 1 run in a 2-1 win over Clarkston in a division 1 state semifinal game at Michigan State University.

Muilenberg's ground ball to 3rd base in the top of the 6th inning led to a wild throw that would score both Bulldogs runs.

Grandville will meet Macomb Dakota in Saturday's state championship game at 12:30 p.m..