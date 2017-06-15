On the Green: Leigh Ann’s Live at the Meijer LPGA Classic

Posted 11:40 AM, June 15, 2017, by , Updated at 11:39AM, June 15, 2017

West Michigan has rolled out the red carpet for more than 140 of the world's best female golfers for the first round of play at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Leigh Ann talked with some of the coordinators of the event to see what's in store for the four-day tournament.

The Meijer LPGA Classic is happening at Blythefield Country Club until June 18.

Daily tickets cost $10 and weekly tickets cost $25, kids 17 and under get in free with a ticketed adult. On Father's Day, dads get in for free with the purchase of another adult ticket.

Grand Taste starts on June 16 with tickets costing $30 for adults and $10 for kids. A full weekend pass is $60 for adults and $20 for kids.

To purchase tickets, visit MeijerLPGAClassic.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s