On the Green: Leigh Ann’s Live at the Meijer LPGA Classic

West Michigan has rolled out the red carpet for more than 140 of the world's best female golfers for the first round of play at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Leigh Ann talked with some of the coordinators of the event to see what's in store for the four-day tournament.

The Meijer LPGA Classic is happening at Blythefield Country Club until June 18.

Daily tickets cost $10 and weekly tickets cost $25, kids 17 and under get in free with a ticketed adult. On Father's Day, dads get in for free with the purchase of another adult ticket.

Grand Taste starts on June 16 with tickets costing $30 for adults and $10 for kids. A full weekend pass is $60 for adults and $20 for kids.

To purchase tickets, visit MeijerLPGAClassic.com.