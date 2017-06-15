× Semi leaves roadway, drives into building

WATERVLIET TWP., Mich. — Early Thursday morning a semi headed eastbound on I-94 near the 41-mile marker left the roadway and hit a building.

Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the report of a semi hitting Lane Automotive at 8300 Lane Drive in Watervliet Township.

The 31-year-old male driver and 40-year-old male passenger were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The truck, a US Express Inc carrier from Chattanooga, Tenn., caused an unknown amount of structural and water damage to the Lane Automotive building.

According to officials, the impact ruptured the fire suppression water lines which resulted in flooding and damage to electronics in the building.

The incident is still under investigation, but police don’t believe alcohol was a factor. The driver was cited for careless driving.