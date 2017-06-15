Semi leaves roadway, drives into building

Posted 8:38 AM, June 15, 2017, by

WATERVLIET TWP., Mich. — Early Thursday morning a semi headed eastbound on I-94 near the 41-mile marker left the roadway and hit a building.

Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the report of a semi hitting Lane Automotive at 8300 Lane Drive in Watervliet Township.

The 31-year-old male driver and 40-year-old male passenger were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The truck, a US Express Inc carrier from Chattanooga, Tenn., caused an unknown amount of structural and water damage to the Lane Automotive building.

According to officials, the impact ruptured the fire suppression water lines which resulted in flooding and damage to electronics in the building.

The incident is still under investigation, but police don’t believe alcohol was a factor. The driver was cited for careless driving.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s