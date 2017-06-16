14 people injured when deck collapses in Ottawa County

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities in Ottawa County say 14 people were injured when a deck collapsed at a venue in a West Olive park.

The incident occurred Thursday evening at Weaver House, a renovated house built in 1901 that is rented out for events. It’s located at 15400 Polk St.

Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Kempker said about 25 people were on the back deck when it gave way in the middle and collapsed. Kempker said none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Authorities say about 118 people were at the Weaver House for an event hosted by the North Ottawa Community Health System. The event was being held

to thank donors who funded a new emergency room.

Kempker said doctors and nurses in attendance “jumped right into the emergency mode” after the collapse. He add that “probably made a big difference here for a lot of people.”

Authorities say the cause of the collapse is not yet known. The deck that collapsed was added in 2005, Kempker says.

The Associated Press contributed to this report