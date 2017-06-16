Cosby judge bristles at requests for mistrial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The judge at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial is bristling at repeated defense requests for a mistrial as the jury asks to rehear yet more testimony on its fifth day of deliberations.

Judge Steven O’Neill said Friday that he’ll let jurors work as long as they want as they try resolving a deadlock that threatened to end the case without a verdict.

After a lunch break, jurors are expected to rehear testimony from accuser Andrea Constand and her mother about phone calls with Cosby.

O’Neill criticized the Cosby team for what he says is a “misperception that there’s a time limit” on how long deliberations can last.

Cosby lawyer Brian McMonagle argued the court was “being asked to review the entire trial” with the jury’s repeated requests to rehear testimony.