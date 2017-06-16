Hartford Twp. official charged with embezzlement

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a woman who helps oversee a cemetery in Hartford Township has been charged with embezzlement.

Sixty-one-year-old Gerrie Heskett was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of embezzlement between $50,000 and $100,000, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department.

She has been under investigation since January after a complaint from the Hartford Township board about missing funds. The investigation looked at money that went missing between January 2011 and December 2016, according to a release.

Heskett is scheduled to be back in court July 5.