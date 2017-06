Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, Mich -- It wasn't quite the course record 63 she shot on Thursday, but Brook Henderson's 2nd round 67 was good enough to increase her lead to two shots heading to the weekend.

Henderson had it -14 and a 5 shot lead after a birdie on the 15th hole but bogeyed 17 and 18.

Lexi Thompson, Carlotta Ciganda and Mi Jung Hur are all tied for 2nd at -10.

Saturday's 3rd round tee times have been moved up 2 hours due to rain in the forecast for the evening, the leaders will tee off at 12:15 p.m..