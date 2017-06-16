Phish drummer wins local election in Maine hometown

Posted 7:39 AM, June 16, 2017, by

(Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (AP) — The drummer for the jam band Phish has been elected to his Maine town’s Board of Selectmen.

Jon Fishman will take a place on Lincolnville’s five-seat board after winning Tuesday’s nonpartisan election. He and his wife, Briar, have five children and have lived in the seaside town for the past decade.

Two board seats were open in the Lincolnville election. Fishman will take a seat on the board alongside Josh Gerritsen, a filmmaker, who also was a top vote getter.
Fishman received 356 votes; Gerritsen received 370.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s