Severe thunderstorms possible for West Michigan

West Michigan – A slow moving cold front will bring the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms for parts of the weekend.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of West Michigan in a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. The Slight Risk area is roughly just north of I-96 and southward to the Indiana border. A Marginal Risk extends northward to near Cadillac. The primary risk will be strong winds and large hail, although an isolated tornado is also possible.

Our Future Track computer model shows shower and thunderstorm activity scattered, but increasing by around 4 pm tomorrow afternoon. The main area of thunderstorm at this time will be west into Wisconsin.

Our computer model is forecasting the main area of rain and thunderstorms to move through the area between 9 pm and midnight. This would be the best chance of seeing severe weather.

There is also the chance of seeing “significant rain” with these storms. Although forecast rainfall amounts vary widely with the different computer models, many parts of West Michigan could see 1/2 inch to 1 inch rain from these storms.