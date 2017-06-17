× Michigan native injured in baseball shooting improving, family says

WASHINGTON — The Michigan native shot multiple times in his chest and arms last week during practice for a congressional baseball game has undergone multiple surgeries but is improving, family says.

The family of Matt Mika, 38, issued a statement Saturday saying they expected him to remain in the ICU through at least this weekend. But Mika’s family says his physicians remain positive.

“We want to thank the team at George Washington University Hospital for their world-class care, and we continue to be grateful beyond words for the heroic actions of the U.S. Capitol Police this week. In addition, the positive thoughts, prayers and words of encouragement from across the nation have meant the world to Matt and to all of us.”

Mika was among several people wounded when a gunman opened fire Wednesday as a congressional baseball team practiced in Alexandria, Virginia. Police killed the gunman. Republican Rep. Steve Scalise was also critically injured in the shooting.

On Thursday, Mika’s family said he’d suffered “massive trauma.”

The lobbyist currently working for Tyson Foods previously attended Western Michigan University after graduating from Albion College in 2001. Mika previously worked for several Michigan lawmakers, including Republican Reps. Tim Walberg and Dave Camp.

