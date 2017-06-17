Teen swimmer taken to hospital after rescue

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teenage swimmer was transported to the hospital after going underwater and being rescued by bystanders Saturday afternoon.

At 4:11 p.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was called to 7000 Eighth Ave. in Georgetown Township for a 15-year-old male swimmer who had been struggling and then disappeared from sight.

While the dive team was being assembled, bystanders found the boy and pulled him from the water.

The teen was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. His condition was not known.

This is a developing story.

