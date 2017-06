ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — Investigators are waiting for autopsy results to identify a body found floating in the Morrison Channel Saturday morning.

The St. Joseph Public Safety Department was dispatched to the area for a water rescue around 9:35 a.m. When they got there, they found a body floating near the Pier 33 Marina.

Investigators say that body had been in the water for an extended period of time. Foul play is not suspected.

An autopsy is set for Monday.