Featured Fugitives: Luke Brewster, Larry Alford, Eddie Pratt

WEST MICHIGAN — Authorities with the U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force are seeking tips in the continued search for three of West Michigan’s Most Wanted.

Luke Charles Brewster, 37, is wanted in connect to a child abuse case. He’s also accused of violating his parole. His last known address is on the the southeast side of Grand Rapids on Woodlawn Ave.

Brewster has prior arrests for burglary, larceny, and weapons violations. He’s 5’8″, 190 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He also has tattoos on both arms and his right shoulder.

Larry Dawson Alford Jr., 19, is wanted after not showing up to court on drug charges. He’s also accused of larceny and shoplifting. He’s known to have ties to the Twin Lake and Muskegon area.

Alford’s criminal record includes a prior arrest for drugs.

He’s 5’9″, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Eddie Junior Pratt, 47, is wanted for violating his parole. He’s accused of exposing himself in public and

touching himself. He also has priors for weapons, drugs, resisting arrest, burglary, theft and fraud.

Pratt has known ties to the Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Kalamazoo areas. He’s 5’8″, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has several tattoos, including stars on his cheeks and neck. The word “black” is tattooed on his right arm, the word “Jesus” is tattooed on his left arm.

Anyone with information that can help lead Task Force officers to Pratt, Alford or Brewster are being asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 1-877-926-8332.