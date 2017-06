× Fire engulfs former Ionia Co. commercial building

IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia Department of Public Safety is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed much on a former commercial building in Ionia County.

The fire broke out around 2:18 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Bluewater Highway and Stage Road.

It took several nearby departments to get the fire under control.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze and the cause is still under investigation.