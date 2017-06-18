Forest Hills Central Girls Soccer Wins Division 1 State Title

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. -- The Forest Hills Central girls soccer team took on Grand Blanc in the division 1 girls soccer final on Saturday afternoon at Williamston High School. After a scoreless first half, the Rangers went on to win 2-0 to claim the division 1 state title.

