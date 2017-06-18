GVSU engineering students test device at NASA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Engineering students from Grand Valley State University have recently returned from a trip to NASA's Johnson Space Center, where they tested a device they built for astronauts to use during future space missions.

The trip in May was part of a NASA challenge allowing students to design and build a device that addresses a space exploration challenge.

Their design was one of 30 chosen for the competition. The device took 5 months to build and helps astronauts gather and contain multiple samples of surface particles.

The team took samples gathered at NASA back to Grand Valley to analyze and include in their final report which will be done later this month. It will then be added to NASA's database for engineers to use in the future.