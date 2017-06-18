GRPD: Driver crashes twice before assaulting officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say a driver was taken into custody after crashing and allegedly assaulting an officer.
It happened on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and Covell Avenue in Grand Rapids.
Police say the driver crashed into another vehicle before crashing into a power pole. The driver then reportedly assaulted the officer on scene.
The officer received medical treatment on scene and wasn’t seriously hurt.
The incidents remain under investigation.
1 Comment
steve
That’s stupid times three. He hit the other car, then hit the power pole and then hit the cop. Three screw ups, and none of them cheap. Oh, then down the road his insurance carrier might contact him.