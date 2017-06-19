4-year-old channels her inner ‘Moana’ and steals the show at graduation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Florida-- A little girl in Florida is quickly becoming an Internet star, thanks to her performance at her school's Pre-K graduation.

Sophia was part of group of children meant to perform a 'mellow' rendition of "How Far I'll Go" from the Disney movie, Moana. However, Sophia's mom says her daughter didn't seem to get the memo.

Sophia's mother, Michelle tells FOX 17 little Sophia not only loves Moana, she also loves the Disney princess, Rapunzel.

The video of Sophia's standout performance has more than 12 million views. Her mom says she has no idea how popular the video has become, telling FOX 17 Sophia thinks "it's nice" that people get to see it.