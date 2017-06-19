Beating the Odds: Finding ‘A Way Out’

Karen Grossman is a survivor and her mission now, is to help others. For seven years, she felt trapped, unable to escape the sexual abuse from her Uncle. It started at the age of 13, and for years Karen struggled to find a way out. She recently wrote a book about her journey and started a non-profit called, A Way Out. An organization meant to educate, empower and help victims of sexual abuse.
