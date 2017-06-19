Beating the Odds: Finding ‘A Way Out’

Posted 9:52 AM, June 19, 2017, by , Updated at 10:00AM, June 19, 2017

Karen Grossman is a survivor and her mission now, is to help others. For seven years, she felt trapped, unable to escape the sexual abuse from her Uncle. It started at the age of 13, and for years Karen struggled to find a way out. She recently wrote a book about her journey and started a non-profit called, A Way Out.  An organization meant to educate, empower and help victims of sexual abuse.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s