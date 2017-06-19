Busch, Jones Participate in Money in the Bank 150 at Berlin Raceway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARNE, Mich. -- After participating in the Firekeepers Casino 400 on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway, Kyle Busch and Erik Jones headed to Berlin Raceway to race against some local drivers for the Money in the Bank 150 on Monday night.

"Well it's always just fun to come back to Michigan and race," Jones said. "Not only race late models, but race back home, close to home and get the friends and family to come out and see it. Always fun though too when you're fast doing it. So we've had some good runs here the last couple of years and hopefully have another good one today. We have a good race car. It's just fun to be back home."

Erik Jones grew up in Byron, Michigan and has won the last two years at Berlin Raceway. Kyle Busch has not been back since 2012 when he won his third straight at Berlin. They were both excited to be back.

“You know I enjoy just the opportunity to race against different guys from different backgrounds," Busch said on coming back to Berlin. "I get to race these super late models from across the country. We go to California, down to Florida and North Carolina, up to Michigan here, so it’s fun to get a chance to just be all around and race guys that have, they’re called ‘home track jacks’ if you will. The guys that are really good at particular tracks like Brian Campbell here. Erik Jones is obviously good here. And to beat those guys is obviously something you can hang your hat on.”

Jones said he worked a little to get Kyle to come join him. “It’s neat. I always enjoying racing Kyle when we get to come back and do some late model stuff together. Cool to see him here and he really likes this place, too. It’s been a long time since he’s been out, but he’s had some success here and hopefully we can put on a good show for everybody tonight. I’m just excited to go up against him and as well as the locals who are all here, and see if we can go out and try to get a win.