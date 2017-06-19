Death toll in London apartment fire raised to 79

The remains of Grenfell Tower, a residential tower block in west London which was gutted by fire, are pictured against the London skyline on June 16, 2017. The toll from the London tower block fire has risen to at least 30 people dead and the flames have now been extinguished, police said on June 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS J RATCLIFFE (Photo credit should read CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty Images)

(CNN) — At least 79 people are dead or missing and presumed dead following last week’s fire at a high-rise apartment building in west London, police said Monday.

Of the 79, only five have been formally identified, London’s Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy told reporters. Cundy also said that 5 people who had originally been reported as missing were found safe and well following the blaze at Grenfell Tower.

Cundy explained that one of the reasons identification has been so difficult is because dental records are needed from victims who hailed from different countries around the world.

Police are still looking for images or video to help establish how the fire started and how it spread, but Cundy said the investigation is exhaustive and far-reaching in a number of areas.

