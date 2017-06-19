Experts to discuss tsunami warning system for Great Lakes

Holland

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Experts are meeting in Ann Arbor this week to discuss a tsunami warning system for the Great Lakes.

Scientists say tsunamis happen on the lakes, although many are too small to notice. In fact, the lakes average 106 such events a year.

In the oceans, tsunamis are caused by earthquakes. Great Lakes tsunamis result from rapid changes in barometric pressure associated with fast-moving weather systems. Scientists call them “meteotsunamis.” In some cases, people standing on piers or swimming along shorelines have been swept to their deaths.

Meteotsunamis also can cause sudden drops in water levels that endanger nuclear power plants’ cooling systems.

The University of Michigan’s Cooperative Institute for Great Lakes Research is hosting a meeting from Monday through Wednesday where experts will consider a system for warning the public.

