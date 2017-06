Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Howell Nature Center is the perfect place for family trips this summer for those who want to be immersed in nature. They are known in Michigan for their wildlife rehabilitation, excursion camps, and other nature education programs.

Beth from Howell Nature Center stopped by and brought one of their rehabilitated animals, Kili the Bald Eagle.

Howell Nature Center is located at 1055 Triangle Lake Road in Howell.

For more information, call (517)-546-0249 or visit HowellNatureCenter.org.