Morning Buzz: World’s Largest Rubber Duck

1. Over the weekend, a port in Tacoma, Washington hosted a vessel that's very different from a ship. The World's Largest Rubber Duck sailed in on Friday.

The so called "Mama Duck" weighs 15 tons and she's six stories high.

She was displayed during a sail ship festival that was going on through the weekend.

Mama Duck wasn't available to ride, she is only a viewable attraction.

2. Lots of dads enjoyed their free day of watching top women golfers from around the world, but it was extra special for one dad.

With father and Coach Dave Henderson and other family members watching, 19-year-old Brooke Henderson from Canada won the Meijer LPGA Classic on Sunday.

This was her fourth LPGA tour title, holding off Michelle Wie and Lexi Thompson by two strokes.

Henderson closed with a 66 on the Blythefield layout that was reduced to a par of 69 because the fifth hole was played as a par 3 instead of a par 5 because of flooding on the course.

Also organizers say this year`s classic raised at least $1 million for Meijer’s Simply Give, which stocks food pantries in the Midwest.

This would bring the total amount of money raised over the last four years to more than $3-point-1 million dollars.

3. Restaurant week Grand Rapids just announced which local businesses are taking part in this year's week-long event.

More than 60 restaurants will be a part of it, including 10 new ones.

Some of the restaurants you can check out include Fire Rock Grille, Six-One-Six at JW Marriott, and Brewery Vivant.

Also new this year... More than 25 of the restaurants will offer a lunch menu, which will include 2 courses for 25 dollars.

For dinner, you can choose either a three-course or two-course meal for two people for $28.

Restaurant week runs from August 9-20.

4. Gilda`s Club Grand Rapids will host the 15th annual World`s Largest Dog Wash at Fifth Third Ballpark on Sunday.

The fundraiser will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the Whitecaps 'Dog Days' game, and will feature dog washes, nail trims, grooming and doggy bag giveaways.

In addition to the dog wash, the event will include activities such as a photo booth and a bandana bling station.

The cost to participate in the dog wash is $10 per dog.

Proceeds will support the children`s cancer and grief program offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

5. Online retail giant Amazon just announced it's buying Whole Foods for nearly $14-billion.

Amazon says Whole Foods will continue to operate under the same name as a separate unit of the company and will also keep its headquarters in Austin, Texas.

Experts say the deal shows amazon's interest in operating traditional brick and mortar stores, and its growing interest in groceries. Amazon already has a grocery delivery service called "Amazon Fresh".