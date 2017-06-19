× Police investigate stabbing in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. – One man suffered a cut to his neck and another man is being questioned after an altercation in Three Rivers early Monday morning.

Police say that there were several people in the home that witnessed the fight. The victim is reported to be a man in his 30s. The person-of-interested being interviewed by police is said to be a man in his 20s.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff, Michigan State Police and local police continued to investigate the scene Monday afternoon.

