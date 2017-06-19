Spend summer on the lake with kayaks and paddle boards from Bill and Paul’s Sporthaus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's no better way to spend the summer than outside on one of the hundreds of lakes and rivers in Michigan.

Bill and Paul's Sporthaus sells kayaks, paddle boards, and any other paddle sport equipment to make sure you have a good time out on the lake.

Jon and Johnny from Bill and Paul's Sporthaus stopped by with a few pieces of equipment, and recommended what they think will make your summer sensational on the water.

Already have the equipment or want to learn how to use it? Bill and Paul's Sporthaus has multiple events and demo days to teach you how to use a kayak or paddle board:

Bill and Paul's Sporthaus is located at 1200 East Paris Avenue Southeast in Grand Rapids.

For more information on this event and their products, visit billandpauls.com or call (616)-458-1684.