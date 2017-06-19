Woman flips out after mistaking rattlesnake for dog toy

Posted 11:32 AM, June 19, 2017

CALABASAS, Calif. (KTLA) — A Southern California woman was literally rattled when she picked up what she thought was a dog toy.

Carla Portocarerro Rosso was on her way inside when she saw what looked like one of her dog’s toy ropes, according to KRON.

“I picked it up and it felt squishy, ” Carla said. “That’s when I realized it wasn’t a rope.”

Carla was holding a rattlesnake with her bare hand.

After screaming and running away, her and her husband called the fire department who eventually came to take care of it.

No one, including her dogs, were injured.

